New Life Baptist Church hosts 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner for MLK Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Living The Dream Inc. and the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice held their 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner at the New Life Baptist Church in honor of the late Dr. King.

This function today is to bring the community together. We’re all different from Muslim, to Jewish, to Christian. Whatever, we all come together and the reason we come together is because I always say that we may have a difference in religion but we should all come together for social justice,” says Pastor Car Frazier.

Organizers say the event draws over a hundred people and is usually held at a different location every year.

Topeka Mayor, Mike Padilla, and other community leaders were also in attendance.

“It might be your neighbor next door that needs that help, it might be somebody at the grocery store that’s having a difficulty. Any opportunity that you can step outside of anything that you can do for someone else without expecting any kinda of reward, other than to be able to help,” says the Mayor.

Dinner of chili and cinnamon rolls were followed by a short program to uplift the community.

“If ever there was a time that peace and justice was needed it is now. I am more concerned. Dr. King did what he did and he did a very good job but, I’m more concerned on what we do after this week. Do we continue to take that dream and work it and not just wait on the next year’s celebration,” says

Topeka Public Schools’ Dr. Beryl New was the keynote speaker, with testimonies and a community choir adding to the night.

“If you have ever had an opportunity to give back, know that you can give back 365 days of the year and not just one. Everybody is always in need,” says AKA Chapter President of Topeka, Teresa Clounch.

