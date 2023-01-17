Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday night, Jan. 16, in rural Cherokee Co.

Officials with the Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office said they contacted the KBI around 8:30 p.m. on Monday to request help to investigate the shooting. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team immediately responded to the scene.

Around 5:20 p.m., officials indicated that a woman called 911 from a home at 9550 SE Bobcat Rd. in Galena with reports of a disturbance. She reported a man had been held at gunpoint by another. The armed man then left the home in a Ford F-250 flatbed truck.

KBI noted that preliminary information shows that deputies spotted the pickup and the driver, later identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Neb., did not stop and initiated a short chase.

Officials indicated that the truck stopped near the intersection of SE 100th and SE Messer Rd. where Doerr exited the vehicle and fired a handgun at deputies. Multiple rounds were fired at law enforcement and a patrol vehicle was hit. Deputies returned fire and Doerr ran into the tree line. Shots were fired around 5:40 p.m.

About five minutes later, KBI said deputies heard a single gunshot come from the area Doerr had run to. They established a perimeter and called for drone and aircraft assistance to find him.

Around 8 p.m., officials said they found Doerr who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy will be conducted, however, no other wounds were evident.

Officials noted that no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

KBI said it will host a thorough and independent investigation into the incident. Once it has concluded, the findings will be given to the Cherokee Co. Attorney for review.

The investigation remains ongoing.

