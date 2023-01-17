Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.

Officials indicated that Swafford is alleged to have stolen a 19-year-old man’s wallet and financial cards. He then allegedly used the stolen cards to make purchases at multiple locations around Manhattan.

Swafford was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on seven counts of felony criminal use of a financial card, one count of felony theft and one count of obstruction of justice. He remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search
FILE
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

Latest News

FILE - Riley County Police Department
RCPD on the lookout after military-issued equipment stolen from vehicle
FILE
RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other
Best Buy Logo
RCPD investigates after $2.4K in accessories stolen from Best Buy
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread