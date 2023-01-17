Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.

Officials indicated that Swafford is alleged to have stolen a 19-year-old man’s wallet and financial cards. He then allegedly used the stolen cards to make purchases at multiple locations around Manhattan.

Swafford was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on seven counts of felony criminal use of a financial card, one count of felony theft and one count of obstruction of justice. He remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

