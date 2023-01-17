Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident.

KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Road F between Americus and Bushong with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said a box truck carrying a variety of food had rolled and spilled its contents over both lanes of traffic. It took officials about an hour and a half, however, they were able to open at least one lane of traffic to drivers around 7 a.m.

Officials noted that a flagger will direct traffic as crews continue to clear the scene and are expected to be in use until around midday.

