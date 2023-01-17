K-State announces statewide economic partnership plan

Goal is for 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in investment by 2029
K-State president Richard Linton takes the podium at the Kansas Statehouse to announce new 105...
K-State president Richard Linton takes the podium at the Kansas Statehouse to announce new 105 county partnership for economic growth.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching it’s 105 county partnership plan. K-State said in a conference Tuesday at the Statehouse that the partnership is aimed at economic growth with a goal of creating 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in investment by the year 2029.

Partners within the initiative include Network Kansas and the Greater Topeka Partnership. The hope is to foster new business and to expand existing business. They are also hoping to attract new outside investment to the state.

When asked if the statewide goal was achievable, Kansas State University president Richard Linton said absolutely.

“We’re responsible for being in all 105 communities through our extension network throughout the state,” said Linton. “So, actually it’s very easy for us to adapt and to get connected. We already have those relationships, those business relationships in these communities. We have people employed all over the state with the partnership we have with Network Kansas, K-State and K-State extension, it’s very achievable.”

Linton will be coming back to Topeka Monday, January 23 to discuss the next steps of the partnership with GTP.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

FILE
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
Midday in Kansas
Washington County Solid Waste Department break in
Break-in at Washington Co. transfer station could reveal potential pattern
FILE - Radon monitoring
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month