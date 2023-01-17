As holiday season winds down, gas prices again near $3 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday season winds down in the Sunflower State, residents are again paying nearly $3 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.

AAA indicates on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is nearing $3 again. While the national average was reported at $3.32, the average in the Sunflower State was recorded at $2.95 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

Compared to the day before, that’s a 4-cent jump, a 5-cent jump from the previous week and a 15-cent jump from the previous month. However, the price remains two cents less than it was in the previous year.

Meanwhile, diesel gas prices have made a small jump as well. The average price for a gallon of diesel in Kansas was recorded at $4.03 on Tuesday. That is a 3-cent jump from the previous day, a 1-cent jump from the previous week and a 67-cent jump from the previous year. However, it is a 14-cent decrease from the previous month.

The highest recorded gas prices remain in June for both unleaded - $4.67 on June 15, 2022, - and diesel - $5.37 on June 26, 2022.

Regionally, the Kansas City area had an average of $2.86 per gallon for unleaded and $4 per gallon for diesel. Lawrence recorded an average of $2.88 for unleaded and $3.97 for diesel. Meanwhile, in Wichita, the average was recorded at $2.96 for regular and $3.86 for diesel. Residents of the Capital City saw averages of $2.97 for unleaded and $4.02 for diesel. Manhattan residents were paying an average of $3.02 for unleaded and $4 for diesel at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Topeka could be found at the Gas and Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. for $2.69 and the Valero at 2044 NW Tyler St. for the same price. In the Manhattan area, the Short Stop at 807 W. U.S. Highway 24 in Wamego recorded $2.84 for a gallon of unleaded. Lastly, in Emporia, the BP at 2102 W Highway 50 recorded its prices at $2.89 for unleaded.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.