Greta Thunberg detained in Germany

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on the edge of the open pit mine and dances in Erkelenz, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal lying under Luetzerath, for this purpose, the hamlet on the territory of the city of Erkelenz at the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler II is to be demolished.(Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police Tuesday at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, CNN affiliate N-TV reports.

Thunberg has been part of protests against the destruction of Luetzerath to expand the coal mine. Thousands of other activists and protesters have been drawn to the area to protest.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist began her environmental protests in her teens to draw attention to the climate crisis.

In 2019, as a 16-year-old, she delivered a speech to a United Nations summit on the climate.

Copyright 2023 Gray News staff. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
K-State president Richard Linton takes the podium at the Kansas Statehouse to announce new 105...
K-State announces statewide economic partnership plan
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
FILE
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
Midday in Kansas