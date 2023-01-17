Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only.

According to officials, Kansas Gas Service will be working in the area to replace a gas line.

Officials noted that work is expected to be completed by Monday, Jan. 23.

