Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only.

According to officials, Kansas Gas Service will be working in the area to replace a gas line.

Officials noted that work is expected to be completed by Monday, Jan. 23.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
Fire destroyed this trailer in Emporia's Heartland Mobile Home Park on Monday.
Emporia trailer home destroyed in overnight fire, two others damaged
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
William Thorp
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant