Friends of the Library plans first book sale of 2023

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is this weekend at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library, with members-only Friday, and the public sale Saturday.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can stock up on books, movies, music and more - at bargain prices!

The best part is that it supports your local library.

Diana Friend with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The group holds the sales quarterly, and the first for 2023 is coming up this weekend.

The sale features both hard-cover and soft-cover books, plus CDs, DVDs, records and more, plus collectible items that might have been donated to the library. Prices on most books are $2, with children’s books priced 4 for $1.

The sale begins with a “Members Only” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. People may sign up for a Friends of the Library membership at the door if they’d like.

The public sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s free admission, though people should bring their own bags and totes to carry their purchases.

Sunday is “Bag Day.” From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, you can fill a grocery bag of items for $10.

Get the latest on library happenings at https://tscpl.org/.

