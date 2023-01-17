Former KU RB Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High grad will take his talents to the Buckeye State.
Thomas took to his Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he transfered to Kent State.
Let’s work! #KentGrit pic.twitter.com/NDpc7B0Pz1— 8️⃣ (@Ky_Thomas) January 17, 2023
Thomas transferred to KU this season, after wracking up 824 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in his freshman stint with the University of Minnesota. He totaled 162 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Jayhawks, as well as a 29-yard receiving touchdown to start KU’s scoring in their Liberty Bowl appearance.
