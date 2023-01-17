Former KU RB Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State

Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) celebrates after his touchdown with Ky Thomas during the...
Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) celebrates after his touchdown with Ky Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High grad will take his talents to the Buckeye State.

Thomas took to his Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he transfered to Kent State.

Thomas transferred to KU this season, after wracking up 824 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in his freshman stint with the University of Minnesota. He totaled 162 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Jayhawks, as well as a 29-yard receiving touchdown to start KU’s scoring in their Liberty Bowl appearance.

