Former Kansas guard Mason headed overseas

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) screams after a basket during second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) screams after a basket during second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 9, 2017. TCU defeated Kansas 85-82. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Frank Mason, a former KU great, will play in France to conclude the 2022-2023 season.

Mason will play for SLUC Nancy Basket after playing in 102 career NBA games.

“We are very happy to welcome Frank. His recruitment is part of the general objective of densifying our defense and our offensive game. He is an impact player,” the team’s coach, Sylvain Lautie, said on the team’s Website.

Mason was the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Sacramento Kings and made pit stops in Milwaukee and Orlando. Mason was the MVP of the G League with the Herd in 2020.

