Former Kansas guard Mason headed overseas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Frank Mason, a former KU great, will play in France to conclude the 2022-2023 season.

🚨 Recrutement 🚨



Frank Mason III rejoint le SLUC Nancy Basket jusqu'à la fin de la saison ! 🔴⚪



📝➡️ https://t.co/B5Aq6ckfaf#GoSLUC pic.twitter.com/qcgtRm622B — SLUC Nancy Basket (@SLUCbasketNancy) January 15, 2023

Mason will play for SLUC Nancy Basket after playing in 102 career NBA games.

“We are very happy to welcome Frank. His recruitment is part of the general objective of densifying our defense and our offensive game. He is an impact player,” the team’s coach, Sylvain Lautie, said on the team’s Website.

Mason was the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Sacramento Kings and made pit stops in Milwaukee and Orlando. Mason was the MVP of the G League with the Herd in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.