Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

