ESU’s Long named Player of the Week for second time

Emporia State guard Owen Long
Emporia State guard Owen Long(ESU Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The junior transfer is certainly making his presence felt on the floor for Emporia State.

Long averaged 24.5 points per game and went over the 1,000 point mark in his collegiate career as the Hornets improved to 14-3 last week.

Long is ranked third in the MIAA in scoring at 17.1 points per game and is second with 3.2 made three-pointers in all games played. In conference games only, he is leading the association in both categories at 19.8 points and 3.7 made three-pointers per game.

Long piled up 24 points against Pittsburg State and 25 points against Missouri Southern including the game-tying three to send the game in overtime, piling up two wins in the process.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs to host Jaguars in divisional round
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search

Latest News

Rossville Football Week 3
Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. reacts to a dunk against Texas Tech during the second half of an...
Adams notches Big 12 Player of the Week honor
FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona...
Busch Light offers fans $2 million if retiring Harvick wins Daytona 500
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time