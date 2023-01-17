ESU’s Long named Player of the Week for second time

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The junior transfer is certainly making his presence felt on the floor for Emporia State.

Long averaged 24.5 points per game and went over the 1,000 point mark in his collegiate career as the Hornets improved to 14-3 last week.

Long is ranked third in the MIAA in scoring at 17.1 points per game and is second with 3.2 made three-pointers in all games played. In conference games only, he is leading the association in both categories at 19.8 points and 3.7 made three-pointers per game.

Long piled up 24 points against Pittsburg State and 25 points against Missouri Southern including the game-tying three to send the game in overtime, piling up two wins in the process.

