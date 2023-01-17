Emporia trailer home destroyed in overnight fire, two others damaged

Fire destroyed this trailer in Emporia's Heartland Mobile Home Park on Monday.
Fire destroyed this trailer in Emporia's Heartland Mobile Home Park on Monday.(Chuck Samples/KVOE News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer home in Emporia was destroyed by an overnight fire and two others in the vicinity were damaged by the blaze.

KVOE reports that a fire in west Emporia on Monday night, Jan. 16, destroyed one trailer home and damaged two others.

Emporia Fire crews said that around 7 p.m. on Monday they were called to 930 Graphic Arts Lot 52 with reports of the blaze. By the time they arrived, Battalion Chief Eron Stienlage said the fire had spread.

Officials indicated that Lot 52 had been destroyed.

Steinlage also said the fire spread to Lots 51 and 53 which caused siding to melt on both units and damaged some nearby trees.

Officials noted that the effort was also hampered by a natural gas leak in a nearby service line, so crews had to wait for Kansas Gas to shut off the line before attention could be paid to hot spots.

Crews indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Red Robin
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
Three people lost their lives Monday in separate crashes on Kansas highways, authorities said.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
FILE
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

Latest News

FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
FILE
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
Randall Hartman Jr.
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
William Thorp
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant