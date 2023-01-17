Emporia trailer home destroyed in overnight fire, two others damaged

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer home in Emporia was destroyed by an overnight fire and two others in the vicinity were damaged by the blaze.

KVOE reports that a fire in west Emporia on Monday night, Jan. 16, destroyed one trailer home and damaged two others.

Emporia Fire crews said that around 7 p.m. on Monday they were called to 930 Graphic Arts Lot 52 with reports of the blaze. By the time they arrived, Battalion Chief Eron Stienlage said the fire had spread.

Officials indicated that Lot 52 had been destroyed.

Steinlage also said the fire spread to Lots 51 and 53 which caused siding to melt on both units and damaged some nearby trees.

Officials noted that the effort was also hampered by a natural gas leak in a nearby service line, so crews had to wait for Kansas Gas to shut off the line before attention could be paid to hot spots.

Crews indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.