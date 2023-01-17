Car catches fire Monday night on Interstate 35 near Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was destroyed after it caught fire Monday night on Interstate 35 on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday on I-35 near Merchant Street.

Emporia Police Department, Emporia Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, KVOE said.

When they arrived, KVOE reports, crews found a 2007 Chrysler Sebring that was fully engulfed in flames on the outside shoulder of the roadway.

According to KVOE, Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Colin Brozek reported that the driver of the Chrysler, 22-year-old Leilani Drennan, stated the car began to decelerate before it lost power. Drennan said smoke was seen coming from the vehicle’s hood.

KVOE said Drennan and passenger Samantha Drennan, 13, exited the car before it caught fire.

No injuries were reported.  The cause of the fire was undetermined.

