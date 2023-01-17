Break-in at Washington Co. transfer station could reveal potential pattern

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two masked suspects broke into a transfer station Monday and the county’s Solid Waste Department noticed similarities between Monday’s break-in and two 2020 break-ins.

On Monday, January 16, at 9:15 AM, two individuals broke into a Washington County Solid Waste Department transfer station at 1644 Sunflower Road in Washington, Kansas.

In addition to some property damage, the individuals stole three large tubs of copper wire, various tools, and a Ranger side-by-side. The Ranger has since been recovered.

13 NEWS contacted Washington County Environmental Sciences Director James Yungeberg. He shared that this is the third break-in that’s happened in the last few years. On October 19, 2020, cash and copper were stolen; on December 11, 2020, power tools were stolen.

Yungeberg said that he is aware that each break-in is considerably far apart to be connected. However, Yungeberg said “the way they broke in, same spot in the fence cut, and how they took what they took, and stealing the Ranger and where they left it — were all exactly the same.”

The Washington County Solid Waste Department has provided these images. If you recognize them or have any information, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 325-2293.

