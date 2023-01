ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon.

13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision.

Alma Manor is a senior living center in Alma, Kansas, operating under Midwest Family Health.

