After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.

TPD said that around 2:30 p.m. officials were called to the 1600 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a resident walking in the middle of the roadway.

When officials arrived, they said they made contact with the resident, identified as Thorp, however, he was uncooperative and it was found that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Thorp was arrested and then booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with LEO. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

TPD did not indicate which burglary case the warrant was connected to.

