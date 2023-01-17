Adams notches Big 12 Player of the Week honor

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. reacts to a dunk against Texas Tech during the second half of an...
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. reacts to a dunk against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - KJ Adams Jr. recent tear has earned him his first weekly honor.

Adams has provided a big spark for the Jayhawks this season as he leads Kansas with 65.1 shooting percentage. He is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game overall and 16.0 points per game and 4.5 rebounds a game in Big 12 contests.

Those numbers are drastically improved from his freshman season, where he averaged 1.0 point and 0.8 rebounds in 37 games.

Adams scored a career-high 22 points in the win against Oklahoma and it was Adams’ first 20-point game of his career. then against No. 14 Iowa State, Adams made the game-winning shot with 10 seconds remaining. Over that week of games, Adams averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and shot 63.6 percent from the field.

Kansas now heads to No. 13 Kansas State Tuesday night with tip-off at six p.m. on ESPN.

