Western Governors launches scholarship in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
FILE(WBTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Western Governors University has launched a scholarship in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in hopes of supporting those who have struggled to achieve educational goals.

Western Governors noted that the “I Have a Dream” Scholarships are open to new and returning students in any of its 80+ undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and health professions.

The university indicated that the goal of the scholarship is to provide a more affordable and accessible path to encourage students to realize their dreams and work toward earning degrees. Each scholarship is valued at $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term. The scholarship will be applied to a flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term.

“As we reflect on the activism of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, we continue to be inspired by his vision for the future,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “In that spirit, we’re proud to offer this scholarship opportunity for working adults who have the courage to dream beyond what they thought was once impossible, the resilience to get up and try again, and the commitment to change their legacy for the better by earning a college degree from WGU with minimal financial barriers.”

Western Governors said that the scholarships will be awarded based on academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency and other considerations. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 3032.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

