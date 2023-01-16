Washburn gives Topekans another chance to see “Tiny Beautiful Things”

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will give Topekans another chance to catch its latest play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Washburn University Theatre says it will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, as well as at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

The university noted that “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a play based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail and Nia Vardalos. It contains strong language and adult themes.

Washburn indicated that the play follows a new advice columnist who struggles with her new role in answering the joys and pains found in the letters sent to her. It features four actors playing many characters. Students Madeline Dumler, Ace Braden, Erin Watts and Jake Andersen are all featured in the show directed by Barbara Dingman.

“I am having a great time. The cast is wonderful and so hard-working. I believe we are creating a wise and beautiful show full of wit and sincere emotion,” said Dingman. “It’s a thrilling project.”

Washburn said tickets can be reserved HERE or at the Box Office before the performances. Tickets are a suggested $10 donation for general seating which will go toward theatre scholarships.

