Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.

Officials noted that the warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the county. They said items found in the home included various marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia - as well as several items of stolen property.

As a result of the search, the Sheriff’s Office said Michael Duane Johnson, 47, of Wamego, was arrested. He was booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on the cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials noted that Johnson no longer remains behind bars as his $20,000 bond has been posted.

