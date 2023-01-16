Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck.

The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give mutual aid to the Jefferson Co. Fire and EMS with a two-vehicle accident following a short stint of winter weather.

Officials noted that a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by Frank Newton, 50, of Topeka, had rear-ended a salt truck driven by Michael Teeter, 38, of Lecompton, on U.S. Highway 24 near Clark Rd. Newton had his legs trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel.

Officials indicated that the pickup had hit the salt truck with enough force to lift the salt truck’s rear wheels from the road.

Crews said the worked for about an hour with extrication equipment, cribbing, winches and the help of tow trucks while EMS simultaneously rendered aid to the trapped driver. They said westbound Highway 24 was closed for the duration of the incident with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

STFD said the trapped driver was successfully removed from the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. and was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log noted that all drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

