Topeka church holds worship service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King

New Mount Zion is located at 2801 SE Indiana Avenue.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, a Topeka church held a worship service Sunday evening in remembrance of the legendary Civil Rights leader.

Leaders from around the community came out to speak about the meaning behind MLK day.

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, delivered a speech and referenced Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game.

“There was a time where everybody prayed because somebody fell on a football field, and that’s coming together like we should be doing anyway,” said Steven Massey.

The power of prayer was a message that was reiterated many times throughout the service.

The church also presented the Dr. King Community Award to Dr. Greg Inman for his service around the area.

Church attendees said MLK day is a time to reflect on the wisdom and grace Dr. King offered to millions.

“Martin Luther King Jr., he was about peace. He was about unity and community so with everything that’s going on in the world today, even here in Topeka, I think it’s time for us to just come together,” Massey said.

New Mount Zion is located at 2801 SE Indiana Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police...
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors...
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
Gyroville - 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Gyroville closing in Topeka
Troy Baker
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

Latest News

Topeka church holds worship service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King
Topeka church holds worship service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Emporia State guard Owen Long named to Bevo Francis Award watch list
Emporia State’s Owen Long named to Top 100 watch list
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital