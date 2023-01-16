Topeka church holds worship service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, a Topeka church held a worship service Sunday evening in remembrance of the legendary Civil Rights leader.

Leaders from around the community came out to speak about the meaning behind MLK day.

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, delivered a speech and referenced Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game.

“There was a time where everybody prayed because somebody fell on a football field, and that’s coming together like we should be doing anyway,” said Steven Massey.

The power of prayer was a message that was reiterated many times throughout the service.

The church also presented the Dr. King Community Award to Dr. Greg Inman for his service around the area.

Church attendees said MLK day is a time to reflect on the wisdom and grace Dr. King offered to millions.

“Martin Luther King Jr., he was about peace. He was about unity and community so with everything that’s going on in the world today, even here in Topeka, I think it’s time for us to just come together,” Massey said.

New Mount Zion is located at 2801 SE Indiana Avenue.

