Staffing shortages cause closure of Sunset Manor in Waverly

Staffing shortages created during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the closure of Waverly’s Sunset Manor.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunset Manor at 128 S. Pearson Ave., in Waverly, officially closed its doors to residents. A release from Coffey Health System indicates that the Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 24 to discontinue long-term care at the facility.

The move was made in response to critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic created a staffing shortage nationwide, which also affected the Coffey Health System.

Officials also said they will prepare to welcome Sunset Manor staff into other positions throughout the health system.

