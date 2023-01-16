Staffing shortages cause closure of Sunset Manor in Waverly

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staffing shortages created during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the closure of Waverly’s Sunset Manor.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunset Manor at 128 S. Pearson Ave., in Waverly, officially closed its doors to residents. A release from Coffey Health System indicates that the Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 24 to discontinue long-term care at the facility.

The move was made in response to critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic created a staffing shortage nationwide, which also affected the Coffey Health System.

Officials also said they will prepare to welcome Sunset Manor staff into other positions throughout the health system.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.