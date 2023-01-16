Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center

The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.

The Shawnee Country Poor Farm opened in 1871 - just a few years after the end of the Civil War. Residents once worked to supplement the cost of living there. It operated until 1941 when it became the county infirmary.

Devin Cooper, recreation leader for SCP+R, hosted the open house. She said she hoped attendees were able to learn about a forgotten corner of the Capital City’s history.

“The main thing I want people to take away from it is this place is important because the rest of those hospitals, the rest of the network, and the patients they represent - the people they represent - they no longer exist,” Cooper noted.

The Community Center also held a ghost hunt on Saturday.

