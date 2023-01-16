“Serve” holds conference in Manhattan to encourage local candidates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Running for local political office can be challenging, so wouldn’t it be nice to get some help from people who have done it before? That’s where Serve steps in.

“One of the intimidating things is that even if you have a lot of great ideas, you don’t know how to run a campaign right,” said Jerred McKee who once rain for office and supports Serve. “So I’m really excited about Serve because it’s going to give good local candidates who care about local government the pathway to get some of their ideas heard so the citizens can decide we want you to be on the commission or we don’t.”

Serve offers election mentorships, communications training, fundraising tips and more.

“Our idea is that we have all the tools and we can help get the tools in people’s hands,” said Jurdene Coleman, Chair of the Serve board of directors. “For example, if you are a person interested in running for office and you don’t have a campaign manager or you don’t know how to find a treasurer or you want to be a campaign treasurer and you don’t know how to do that, we can connect people to mentors who can help teach them the ropes, to get them to be able to accomplish their goals and potentially get elected to serve in our community.”

Serve will only support candidates who follow their core values which include serving the community, critical thinking and learning, listening and contributing, embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, and prioritizing the common good.

That’s not what you’re here to be. You’re not here to be popular,” said Pat Hudgins, Associate director of the career center at Kansas State University. “You’re here to make change that will affect the greater good and people that are broader than the small little people that are in a situation, right? And so that’s what you stand for when you run for public office.”

Dave Colburn is a former school board member for USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden and says to be honest and listen.

“I think there is a lesson in there. Those of you thinking about getting into office, be honest, listen to everybody, and explain why you’re doing what you’re doing and then maybe that’ll help you get elected the next time,” said Colburn.

Serve has been off the ground for a few months now and Coleman says she is looking forward to further growth.

“We are really looking forward to the potential for growth and potentially getting people more involved in serving in their local communities and hopefully you’ll hear more from us soon in the future,” said Coleman.

The next Serve event is scheduled for March 4th from 9am-12pm at the Manhattan Public Library. Serve will host a workshop for candidates to build their skills in campaigning. To signup, simply click here.

