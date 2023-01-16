Second-generation Emporia sign company honored as Business of the Year

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second-generation sign company in Emporia will be honored as the 2022 Business of the Year at the 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau says Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., will be recognized as its 2022 Business of the Year at the 125th Annual Meeting.

The Chamber noted that Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., was started in 1949 by Laurence Coffelt - the cousin of Nelson Coffelt. The original shop was a block south of its current location. Just after opening, Nelson came to work with his cousin as a partner.

In 1961, the Chamber indicated that Coffelt and his wife, Donna, bought the business from Laurence and became sole owners. Of three sons and one daughter, it said Staci was the only that chose to continue with the company.

The Chamber said Staci and her husband, Rick, have been owners since Nelson’s death in 2005. This makes it a second-generation business. Their middle son, Jesse, works with them and is in line as the third-generation owner. Nine other grandchildren also mean there is hope for a fourth-generation owner.

Officials noted that Nelson’s motto was “Pay Attention to the Details,” which is how he did business. He would say, “The customer depends on you to provide a professional product, no cutting corners.” This philosophy remains a pinnacle today.

Each year, the Chamber said it requests all members to submit Business of the Year nominations. Nominated businesses are then asked to supply a brief history of how their company has evolved, their business philosophy and reasons for success as well as a list of the various organizations in which they are active.

For the past three years, officials indicated that honorees reviewed nominees and have decided the winners.

The formal recognition will be held at the Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting on Friday, Jan. 20. Awards will also be given for the Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Community Impact Award and Lifetime Achievement.

