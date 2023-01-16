Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect

FILE
FILE(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new ordinance that bars Topekans from possessing in any way a cut catalytic converter goes into effect on Monday.

The Topeka Police Department says the Capital City’s governing body recently passed an ordinance to make it illegal for a resident to possess in any way a cut catalytic converter. The ordinance goes into effect today, Monday, Jan. 16.

TPD noted that thefts of catalytic converters have increased at a steady pace in the Capital City - as well as many others - over the last five years. It said Topeka saw an additional spike of 24 thefts in the last two weeks of 2022.

Officials indicated there are few exceptions to the ordinance. Those are as follows:

  • Proof of ownership of the vehicle from which the part was removed
  • Bill of sale for vehicle or part and contact information for the seller
  • Proof of work or service order requiring removal of the part
  • Letter from TPD allowing possession of the part
  • Recyclers and precious metal dealers are exempt and regulated pursuant to state statute

As always, TPD noted if residents see something suspicious, they should call it at 785-368-9551.

