One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.

As officials searched the home, they said they found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD noted that Ford Sanders, 63, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Drug tax stamp
  • Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transactions
  • Six separate arrest warrants

Anyone with information about the incident should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

