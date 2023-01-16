One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.

As officials searched the home, they said they found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD noted that Ford Sanders, 63, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Drug tax stamp

Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transactions

Six separate arrest warrants

Anyone with information about the incident should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

