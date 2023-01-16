NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the beginning of 2023, the NOTO district has elected four new leaders to forge the direction of the community for the next three years.

Officials with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District say they have chosen four new board members to lead the nonprofit organization. They said the four will help NOTO with its mission to become a premier arts and entertainment district.

Newly elected NOTO leaders are as follows:

Cole Mosier - owns a building and resides in the NOTO district. He is an engineer for Evergy.

Kathy Pflaum - owns Pflaum Fiber Design Studio. As an artist, she has been active in the community for many years and her works are often featured at various galleries in NOTO and the region. She is the Director of Purchasing at Washburn University.

Andrew Tague - Associate Attorney for Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP. A lifelong Topekan, he has been an active community volunteer.

Miriam Krehbiel - serves ad Deputy Director of Support Services for the Topeka Rescue Mission. She offers extensive experience in nonprofit organizations.

NOTO noted that the newly elected members have committed to a 3-year term.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.