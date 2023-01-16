New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices.

With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.

To find which states are most driver-friendly, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 31 metrics. Data sets ranged from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

The report ranked Kansas as the 9th best state to drive in overall with a total score of 59.60. The Sunflower State ranked 13th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 5th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 40th for Safety and 33rd for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked as the fourth-best state to drive in with a total score of 60.81. It ranked 15th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 8th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 30th for Safety and 28th for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 15th overall with a total score of 57.96. It ranked 27th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 6th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 28th For Safety and 31st for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

To the east and west, roads seemed to be considerably worse. Colorado ranked 37th overall with a total score of 52.13. It ranked 30th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 38th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 34th for Safety and 13th for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

Lastly, to the east, Missouri ranked 45th overall with a total score of 48.72. It ranked 28th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 29th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 50th for Safety and 15th for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

The report also found that Colorado had the highest rate of car thefts while Missouri had the fourth highest. Meanwhile, Oklahoma was found to have the second-lowest average gas prices while Missouri has the fourth-lowest.

WalletHub also told 13 NEWS that Kansas was found to have the following:

7th lowest share of rush-hour traffic congestion

29th lowest car theft rate

29th most auto repair shops per capita

10th lowest average gas prices

18th lowest auto maintenance costs

10th best road quality

22nd most car dealerships per capita

The report found that the best states to drive in are as follows:

Iowa Georgia Ohio Oklahoma North Carolina

The report found that the worst states to drive in are as follows:

Hawaii Washington Delaware Rhode Island Maryland

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

