New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka

A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open.

Officials have said a few finishing touches are needed before the building opens to the public.

The building has been under construction since June 23, 2021, and has been coined a new place to work and collaborate in. The administrative building will house the engineering department, legal counsel, an expanded Customer Service Center and training and meeting facilities.

