New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka.

The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open.

Officials have said a few finishing touches are needed before the building opens to the public.

The building has been under construction since June 23, 2021, and has been coined a new place to work and collaborate in. The administrative building will house the engineering department, legal counsel, an expanded Customer Service Center and training and meeting facilities.

