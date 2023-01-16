Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject

FILE
FILE(Atlanta News First)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

On Saturday, officials took to Facebook to warn residents that they were looking for a subject - with an unknown description - in the area of the K-63/K-71 junction - west of Bern.

Residents in this area have been asked to continue to lock their vehicles and properties up. They have also been warned to not answer the door if company is not expected.

As of Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said it had no update about the subject’s description and could not release anymore details as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to call it at 785-336-2311 if they see anyone suspicious in the area.

