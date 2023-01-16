Monday forecast: Another mild and breezy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story this week is the mild start, a mid-week storm system and a seasonal end to the week. While most areas may end up getting rain with the mid-week storm system, there will be an area with snow/ice impacts, uncertainty on how widespread the impacts will be though.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next 2 days of mild temperatures, more wind today vs tomorrow but generally mostly sunny both days.

Prepare for hazardous roads late Tuesday night through Thursday with the mid-week storm system. Highest impacts as far as winter precipitation is looking to remain near the Nebraska border however even those that just get rain with the storm system, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night which would mean freezing of any rain on the roads for Thursday morning black ice.



A couple cold fronts will be pushing through to begin the week, not going to do much to temperatures today other than cool down in the 40s by sunrise after much of the night has remained in the 50s. A wind shift is expected with today’s cold front but temperatures will be about 10° cooler with tomorrow’s front however still remaining unseasonably mild.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW/W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

A storm system will bring precipitation to the area after midnight Tuesday night, mostly rain but areas along HWY 36 may be dealing with more of a wintry mix including sleet. This will remain the trend during the day Wednesday where highs could range from mid 30s near the Nebraska border but get close to 50° near I-35. Most areas will have rain during the day and even a t-storm can’t be ruled out.

Depending on how quickly cold air moves in Wednesday night and how quickly precipitation moves out will depend how much of the rain transitions to snow and how much will accumulate so stay tuned on that.

Regardless, temperatures cool down to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week and weekend with some uncertainty on how cold it may get especially Sunday and Monday. There’s also hints at precipitation Sunday and Monday as well but most of it will remain south so will keep the 8 day dry for now.

