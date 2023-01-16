Mammoth Construction welcomes dynamic duo to athetics consultant team

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has welcomed a new and proven dynamic duo to the team as athletics consultants.

Mammoth Created - a branch of Mammoth Construction - has announced the addition of preeminent athletics consultants Kurt Patberg and Tim Selgo, formerly of Athletics Staffing & Consulting. The pair will join the modern master build firm to provide successful strategies and growth plans for educational institutions across the nation.

Mammoth noted that Patberg and Selgo will work closely with Chief Business Officer Brian Morris. Their focus will be to provide custom solutions exclusively for NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA institutions.

“Simply put, Kurt and Tim are pros and are well respected throughout the collegiate athletics landscape. They know the challenges of small college athletics and have a decades-long track record of providing effective solutions,” Morris said. “Together as part of the Mammoth team, we’re going to continue to fill the need for effective, high-quality services for schools at all levels, supported by our creative and construction services.”

The company indicated that Selgo has four decades of successful college athletics experience, which includes 20 years as athletics director at Grand Valley State University where he led the school to the top of the NCAA Division II. He is a University of Toledo graduate and is the author of three books.

Mammoth said Pataberg has conducted more than 500 athletic job searches and 40 departmental reviews for more than 250 small colleges around the nation. He has 35 years of experience, serving in on and off-campus roles. About 15 of those he served as a small college commissioner for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Southern State Athletic Conference.

“Thanks to all of the past schools we’ve worked with for your trust in us,” Patberg said. “This is just the beginning.”

Selgo said clients should keep their expectations high.

“We’ve always strongly believed in providing great value to colleges and universities specific to the unique challenges and opportunities they work within,” Selgo said. “Nothing is going to change about what we do and we’re very excited to join the Mammoth team for the benefit of our clients.”

Northwest Missouri State University Athletics Director Andy Peterson said he has worked closely with both Selgo and Patberg on strategic planning, as well as Mammoth on various facilities and planning projects. He said the combination is powerful.

“I can’t think of a better match for athletic departments to utilize the best of both worlds in planning and execution than Mammoth,” Peterson said. “Any athletic department in the country who doesn’t have a relationship with them is missing out.”

