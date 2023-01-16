Last Business Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now the last business standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close.

Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.

13 NEWS spoke with General Manager Tim Daniels and he said, even with staff shortages and the closure of many local restaurants, it leaves them as the hot spot to get food.

“We have been here since 2005 and we continue to take care of the community,” Daniels said. “But, as far as anything else over here. We are more than enough for the community and we just want to make sure everybody knows we’re here and ready to take care of our guests.”

The latest closure to hit the Capital City was announced last week. Gyroville, at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., closed its doors on Friday.

