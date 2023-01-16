Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation.

The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.

KPI indicated that the Responsible Kansas Budget is a model to help achieve a sustainable budget through tax-and-expenditure limits based on transparency and performance-based budgeting. It said this will rein in government spending and avoid deficits.

“The Responsible Kansas Budget sets the stage for common sense budgeting in Kansas,” said Vance Ginn, Ph.D., a senior fellow at KP and president of Ginn Economic Consulting. “This plan ensures funding for limited government provisions while the vast majority of taxpayer money remains in the productive private sector.”

In 2022, KPI released its first edition of the Responsible Kansas Budget for 2023. This model proposed a limit on all funds appropriations in 2023 at $21 billion based on limiting spending increased to the combined rate of population growth and inflation.

“If the state legislature appropriately adheres to this maximum appropriations limit with a focus on appropriating taxpayer money well below this maximum, there will be corrections to past spending excesses and support of ample paths to more economic growth, job creation, and opportunities to let people prosper,” remarks Ginn.

Instead, KPI noted that the Legislature approved an All Funds budget of $22.9 billion - nearly $2 billion over the RKB.

“While the RKB is determined by previous years of appropriations, it isn’t a justification for that level of spending – and in fact, there was likely waste or things that could have been approved previously,” said Ganon Evans, Policy Analyst for Kansas Policy Institute.

KPI indicated that 2023′s RKB instead uses State Funds for a more detailed look at spending in the direct purview of legislators. From 2005 until now, it said state funds appropriations have increased by 138.1% - $7.2 billion to $17.1 billion - for an average annual increase of 5.2%.

“Efficiency is something legislators need to prioritize. Potential is everywhere in government to reduce costs while still providing the same service. Legislators have the power to control taxing and spending during a time when Kansans are hurting from high inflation. A more responsible budget can help Kansans keep more of what they earn,” says Evans.

KPI said the 2024 Responsible Kansas Budget sets a maximum threshold on the State Funds budget based on the rate of population growth and inflation during the previous year before a legislative session.

