Emporia State’s Owen Long named to Top 100 watch list

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s basketball guard Owen Long has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List by Small College Basketball and the National Awards.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is given annually to the player with the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. The 2023 list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.

Long is averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking third in the MIAA. He leads the league with 19.1 points per conference game. He is second in the MIAA in made three-pointers and free throw percentage, and ranks fifth in three-point percentage.

Long has scored at least 20 points in eight games with a season-high 29 points in the Hornets’ 74-65 win over then No. 1 Northwest Missouri.

