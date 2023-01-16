FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Annual economic impact summary shows Fort Riley tops $1.8 billion for the second year in a row.

Fort Riley officials say that the annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary - which presents the economic impact of the military base on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the fiscal year 2022 - is now available. The summary showed that Fort Riley remains the largest regional employer and among the top employers for the state.

Officials noted that the financial impact on the area for the fiscal year rose to $1.88 billion. This is the second year it has topped $1.8 billion. Additionally, they said the installation serves a population of more than 62,000 soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees and veterans.

“Fort Riley continues to have a positive impact on the economy of the Flint Hills region and is vitally important to the Kansas economy,” said Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander. “At the same time, it’s important to note that the great support we get from the Flint Hills communities helps make Fort Riley the jewel that it is.”

