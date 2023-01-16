Economic impact summary shows Fort Riley tops $1.8 billion

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Annual economic impact summary shows Fort Riley tops $1.8 billion for the second year in a row.

Fort Riley officials say that the annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary - which presents the economic impact of the military base on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the fiscal year 2022 - is now available. The summary showed that Fort Riley remains the largest regional employer and among the top employers for the state.

Officials noted that the financial impact on the area for the fiscal year rose to $1.88 billion. This is the second year it has topped $1.8 billion. Additionally, they said the installation serves a population of more than 62,000 soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees and veterans.

“Fort Riley continues to have a positive impact on the economy of the Flint Hills region and is vitally important to the Kansas economy,” said Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander. “At the same time, it’s important to note that the great support we get from the Flint Hills communities helps make Fort Riley the jewel that it is.”

To see the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs to host Jaguars in divisional round
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

Latest News

FILE - The Greater Topeka Partnership announced the winners of the 2021 Small Business Awards...
42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations
FILE
KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health
FILE
NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect