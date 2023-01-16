D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr., Marks had been admitted to practice law in the Sunflower State since October 1987. He is also a licensed attorney in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Court records indicate that the case stems from disciplinary action against Marks for conduct while working as a trustee in D.C. in 2018. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended his license to practice for a year on June 24, 2021.

According to the Court, Marks failed to notify the Maryland bar of the District of Columbia discipline. This led to the indefinite suspension of his Maryland license on Nov. 15, 2021, for a minimum of at least one year.

In the Kansas discipline proceeding, the Court said Marks and the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office entered into a summary submission agreement in which he admitted he violated various rules of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct. It said this corresponds with the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct - including Supreme Court Rule 221(b) - discipline imposed in another jurisdiction.

As the findings and conclusions in the parties’ summary submission were given to the court, it said it ordered a one-year suspension for Marks to run concurrently with his Maryland suspension. He is also ordered to show his Maryland and D.C. law licenses have both been reinstated as a condition of reinstatement in Kansas.

