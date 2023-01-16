Chiefs to host Jaguars in divisional round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars came back from a 27-0 halftime deficit on Saturday night to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. Kansas City’s fate rested on the Sunday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Ravens. Cincinnati was victorious 24-17 over Baltimore.

After securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs were able to rest during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kansas City hosted the Jaguars once in the regular season already, beating them 27-17 in week 10.

The day and time of Kansas City’s game against Jacksonville is still to be determined.

