Chiefs to host Jaguars in divisional round

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars came back from a 27-0 halftime deficit on Saturday night to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. Kansas City’s fate rested on the Sunday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Ravens. Cincinnati was victorious 24-17 over Baltimore.

After securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs were able to rest during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kansas City hosted the Jaguars once in the regular season already, beating them 27-17 in week 10.

The day and time of Kansas City’s game against Jacksonville is still to be determined.

