Busch Light offers fans $2 million if retiring Harvick wins Daytona 500

FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona...
FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR heads into its second playoff race investigating a spate of car fires that has at least one championship contender fuming. Kevin Harvick lashed out at NASCAR and the new Next Gen car after it inexplicably caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Busch Light, the sponsor of Kevin Harvick - who just announced his retirement from NASCAR - will offer one fan a $2 million payout if he wins the Daytona 500 in February.

As the official beer of NASCAR and Kevin Harvick’s longtime sponsor, Busch Light says it will attempt to rally fans nationwide to show their support for Harvick at the 2023 Daytona 500.

With Harvick’s Jan. 12 retirement announcement and the approaching Daytona 500 in February, Busch Light said it wants to cement Harvick’s status as a legend in the sport in an ultimate way. It will put down $2 million to prove Harvick will always be king of the track.

Harvick said he is grateful for the opportunity. However, come November, he said it is time to call time.

“The unbelievable became the believable thanks to the help and support of so many,” said Harvick. " A new chapter is calling, one where being a dad and a husband takes precedence over being a driver.”

If Harvick does win the Daytona 500, Busch Light said it will pay one lucky fan $2 million. Fans can enter to win between Jan. 13 and Feb. 18 HERE.

