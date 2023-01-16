5th grader pronounced dead following rollover crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RANDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th grader has been pronounced dead following a rollover crash in rural North-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of O and 250th Rd. - about 8.5 miles north of Randall - with reports of a severe single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, of Portsmouth, Va., and occupied by five children, was headed north on 250th Rd. For an unknown reason, they said the SUV went into the ditch and traveled through it before it got back on the road.

KHP noted that when the SUV got back on the road it flipped. It landed on its top in the west ditch facing southwest.

Officials indicated that Wilburn was taken to Jewell Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. They also said a 5th grader in the SUV had been pronounced dead due to the accident.

