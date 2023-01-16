42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 42nd Small Business Awards have opened for businesses located within Shawnee County.

GO Topeka announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that the nomination process for Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards - presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust - opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. The nomination process will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The organization noted that the 2023 Small Business Awards, which will be a joint effort with the Greater Topeka Partnership, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the Townsite Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave., with lunch served.

GO Topeka indicated that there are a total of nine award categories - Young Entrepreneur Award, Micro Enterprise Award, Emerging Innovation Venture Award, Women-Owned Small Business Award, Minority-Owned Small Business Award, Veteran-Owned Small Business Award, Small Business Manufacturer Award, Small Business Exporter Award and Top City Small Business of the Year.

“Small businesses make a big impact on our local community,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “The 2023 Small Business Awards, presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust, are designed to celebrate the hard work and contribution these organizations demonstrate in our community — but we can’t recognize them for their achievements without help from the community, their customers. I hope area residents will take a few minutes today to nominate a small business they think has gone above and beyond in making Topeka and Shawnee County a better place to live, work and play, because when our small businesses thrive, our community thrives.”

To be eligible for an award, officials noted that small businesses are required to be located within Shawnee Co. and have 100 or fewer employees - including the owners. Evaluations will include a review of each business’ vision, staying power, growth, innovativeness, response to adversity and community engagement.

Category descriptions, award criteria, eligibility and other information can be found HERE.

Community members can click HERE to nominate businesses.

Tickets for the Small Business Awards can be purchased HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.