Sunday night forecast: Nice next few days before shaking things up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve started to see a few sprinkles in Northeast Kansas this afternoon and winds have been gaining strength through the day. A weak cold front will slip through Northeast Kansas Monday morning and will have little impact on our weather. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid 50s with winds now out of the WNW around 10 to 20 mph. We are still tracking a likely chance for precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night that will be a mix of rain and snow.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for sprinkles. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s. Winds becoming SW at 10 to 20 mph.

MLK Day: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Our temperatures continue to gradually drop going into Wednesday. We will see highs in the mid 50s Monday and in the upper 40s Tuesday. Expect more sun on Tuesday with clouds beginning to clear out some during the afternoon. However, the cloud cover returns Wednesday morning with a chance for rain to begin the day. Rain will gradually transition to snow through the day Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The latest forecast still suggests that areas in northern Kansas close to the Kansas-Nebraska state line and parts of North-Central Kansas will see a nearly full transition from rain to snow during the daytime Wednesday. Areas in Northeast Kansas around I-70 can expect rain to begin with before seeing a gradual transition to a wintry mix of rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and possibly a full transition by Wednesday evening. Areas southeast of here will likely see all rain Wednesday and might see a rain/snow mix Wednesday night.

Wednesday precipitation breakdown. Spots close to the Kansas-Nebraska border may se accumulating snow while areas farther south may be dealing with rain and a rain/snow mix. (WIBW)

Areas in northern Kansas may be the only spots to see light accumulations of snowfall between 1-2 inches. Snowfall amounts all depend though on how long it takes the rain to transition to snow. This will have a big impact on snowfall totals so don’t go all-in on this just quite yet.

The rain and snow ends Thursday morning and with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will also be lowered into the upper 30s and low 40s to end this week. There are hints of another chance for snow showers next Sunday or Monday. The data is not consistent on whether Kansas will be impacted by this or not so confidence is extremely low at this time.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

