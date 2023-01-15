Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to near 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for sprinkles. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds becoming SW at 10 to 20 mph.

MLK Day: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be in the mid 50s with skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds will now be out of the WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday night will be chilly in the low 30s. Tuesday will be slightly cooler but still warmer than normal in the upper 40s. Winds Tuesday will also have calmed down from the NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night is in the low 30s and mostly cloudy.

Our next system will lift out of the southwest for Wednesday giving us a chance for rain in Northeast and North-Central Kansas while folks in the Northwest Kansas will likely see snow from the beginning. This will be tricky to determine how much snow we see because Northeast Kansas will be right on the line and it all depends on when we make the transition from rain to snow Wednesday evening.

Right now, the latest data suggests that the divide will be somewhere along a line extending from Council Grove to Topeka to Atchison. Areas southeast of this line would see mostly rain and areas northwest of this line would see mostly snow. The “limbo” zone in between will see the greatest uncertainty of a rain/snow mix, including Topeka. Something that is certain is that areas farther north will likely see snow (especially close to the state line) and areas south (Emporia, Ottawa...) will likely see rain.

The rain and snow ends Thursday morning and with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will also be lowered into the upper 30s and low 40s to end this week.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

