Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635.

According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill.

Gaytan was taken to an Olathe hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, Talal Cheema, 35, of Overland Park, was uninjured in the accident.

The crash log indicates both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police...
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors...
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
Gyroville - 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Gyroville closing in Topeka
Troy Baker
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

Latest News

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at the Ramada
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days