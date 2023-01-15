Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635.

According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill.

Gaytan was taken to an Olathe hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, Talal Cheema, 35, of Overland Park, was uninjured in the accident.

The crash log indicates both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

