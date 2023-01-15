Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada

Students of Topeka Public Schools, along with leaders in the community, came out to the Ramada Saturday night for an awards banquet honoring the legacy of MLK.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Topeka non-profit is continuing its tradition of presenting graduating high schoolers with scholarships and community awards.

Students of Topeka Public Schools, along with leaders in the community, came out to the Ramada Saturday night for an awards banquet honoring the legacy of MLK.

The sold-out dinner featured speeches from Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, and a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins from Atlanta.

High School seniors were also presented scholarships of at least $1,000 and recognized for their community service.

Pastor Carl Frazier of New Hope and Love Community Church says this banquet is a way to let students to know the city of Topeka supports them.

“This is an opportunity to stimulate kids and also encourage kids to take their life to the next level. Whether it’s college or technical school,” Pastor Frazier said.

Pastor Frazier says a lot of the issues Dr. King faced in his lifetime are still very relevant today.

*Some of the things that we’re still fighting for right now. Like voting, housing, payday loan industry charging people about 400 percent interest. It’s a lot of things we’re still fighting for,” Frazier said.

He believes there is only one way to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

“To keep the dream alive, we got to keep on fighting,” he said.

The week-long celebration of Dr. King’s life will continue tomorrow with a worship service at the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police...
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
The City of Topeka has confirmed that this picture, taken back in August 7, 2020, is of the...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases name of fire captain injured in crash
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato,...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Latest News

Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at the Ramada
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 2 Kansas takes down No. 14 Iowa State