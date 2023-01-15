Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

(WBNG)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening.

According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.

The crash log indicates Baston sustained minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Breonna Anderson, 31, of Raytown, Missouri, was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police...
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors...
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
Gyroville - 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Gyroville closing in Topeka
Troy Baker
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

Latest News

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at the Ramada
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days