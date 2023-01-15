Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening.

According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.

The crash log indicates Baston sustained minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Breonna Anderson, 31, of Raytown, Missouri, was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

